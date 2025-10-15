State Funeral Service for Raila Odinga to be held on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 15 – The Government has announced that a State Funeral Service for Raila Odinga will be held on Friday at Nyayo National Stadium.

According to the national funeral committee chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Odinga’s body will arrive at JKIA at 8:30am on Thursday, where it will be received by President William Ruto before proceeding to Lee Funeral Home. Public viewing at Parliament Buildings is scheduled from 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Thursday.

On Friday, the cortege will move to Nyayo National Stadium for the State Funeral Service (from 8:00am), after which the body will be taken to the family home in Karen for an overnight vigil.

On Saturday, the procession will travel to Kisumu for public viewing, then proceed to Bondo for an overnight vigil.

Burial is set for Sunday at Opoda Farm, Siaya County. The committee said the programme aligns with Odinga’s wish to be buried within 72 hours.

Further traffic, security and access advisories will be issued.