Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Senegalese President Faye hails Mashujaa Day as a meaningful tribute to Kenya’s herores as he remembers Raila

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has hailed Mashujaa Day as a meaningful tribute to Kenya’s heroes.

Speaking at the Ithooke Stadium in Kitui where he as the chief guest, he payed tribute to former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga describing him as a great leader and a pillar of African democracy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He pointed out that the government and people of Senegal stood in solidarity with Kenya during its period of mourning.

“Before I begin, I would like first to take this opportunity to renew the heartfelt condolences of the people of Senegal to the brotherly people of Kenya on the passing of Raila Odinga, a former Prime Minister and a great leader in the political history of Kenya,” he said.

“I pay tribute to his memory and express my deep compassion to President William Ruto, to his family, and to the people of Kenya. May his soul rest in peace.”

Raila passed away on October 15, 2025, in India, where he had gone to seek treatment.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to build at least 50 mega dams to irrigate 2mn acres for a food secure nation: President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – President William Ruto has announced government plans to build at least 50 mega dams to irrigate irrigate 2 million...

28 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto post humously confers Raila with Order of the Golden Heart Award for his service to Kenya

President Ruto described Odinga as a selfless leader who fully believed in Kenya.

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto dedicates Mashujaa Day celebrations to Raila

Speaking during the comemoration of the day at the Ithooke Stadium in Kitui, the head of state recalled Odinga's desire for a united nation.

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

Raila Odinga: The Man Who Carried a Nation’s Hope

To Millennials and Gen Z, he is simply Baba—a father figure of our political consciousness. Even when crushed by injustice, he rose again; not...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senegalese President Bassirou Faye chief guest as Mashujaa Day celebrations kick-off in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye will be the guest of honur at the Mashujaa Day celebrations that are currently...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Firearm stolen from policeman during Raila’s funeral on Sunday

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m as the Governor of Kakamega was leaving the funeral ceremony.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto mourns Raila as a personal loss, promises a strong ODM in govt

President Ruto has described Raila Odinga’s death as a “big blow,” pledging to preserve his political legacy by keeping ODM strong, united, and central...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto reveals Raila’s final weeks of illness and the decision to evacuate him

President Ruto has disclosed intimate details of Raila Odinga’s final weeks, revealing efforts by his family and the government to secure international medical treatment...

20 hours ago