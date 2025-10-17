Rights group identifies 2 Kasarani shooting victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 — Human rights organization Vocal Africa has confirmed the identity of two victims captured in viral photographs lying motionless inside Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium, where police opened fire on mourners during the public viewing of the late Raila Odinga’s body.

In a statement on Friday, Vocal Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid named one victim as Evans Onyango Kiche, a 40-year-old husband and father of three.

“We’re presently at the City Mortuary and have confirmed the identity of the victim whose body was lying inside Kasarani Stadium,” Khalid said.

“He is Evans Onyango Kiche — a husband and father of three. We have met with the family, including the wife, as we assist them to follow up on their case.”

Khalid further noted that three bodies from the Kasarani shooting had been received at the City Mortuary, with verification ongoing to determine whether additional casualties were taken to other facilities.

Vocal Africa confirmed another victim as Vincent Otieno Ogutu, whose grieving father, Mzee Meshack Okode, broke down after identifying his son’s body.

Father of three

Ogutu was reportedly shot dead while attending the public viewing of Odinga’s body. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

“This is Mzee Meshack Okode weeping after seeing the body of his son, Vincent Otieno Ogutu, who was shot and killed today at Kasarani Stadium,” the organization said in a post accompanying a video showing the father inside a police vehicle carrying his son’s body.

The tragic scenes unfolded on Thursday afternoon as thousands of mourners gathered at Kasarani Stadium to pay their final respects to the late former Prime Minister.

According to eyewitnesses, chaos erupted around 3pm when crowds surged toward the VIP section where Odinga’s body was being viewed.

Police fired live rounds and tear gas after some mourners attempted to breach security barriers, triggering panic and a deadly stampede.

The police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The government had earlier relocated the public viewing from Parliament Buildings to Kasarani Stadium to accommodate larger crowds after chaotic scenes at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where supporters tried to access Odinga’s body upon arrival from India.

A state memorial service for the veteran opposition leader is ongoing at Nyayo National Stadium, ahead of his burial on Sunday at his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County.