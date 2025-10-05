Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DPP Renson Ingonga/FILE/ODPP

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Prosecutor approves charges against 7 in SHA fraud case

DPP directed that the clinic and its directors — Patrick Kimuyu Kanya and Faith Chepkurui Bii — face multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit a felony, fraudulent alteration of information, cheating, and acquisition and use of proceeds of crime.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved charges against seven individuals, including two directors of the Kilifi-based Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic, over fraudulent claims amounting to Sh2,032,680 submitted to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement issued Saturday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the decision followed an independent review of an inquiry file forwarded by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on October 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Following the review, the DPP directed that the clinic and its directors — Patrick Kimuyu Kanya and Faith Chepkurui Bii — face multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit a felony, fraudulent alteration of information, cheating, and acquisition and use of proceeds of crime.

Five other employees — Steven Okinyi Ojwang, Justine Baraka Glen, Maina Macharia, Pauline Wanjiru, and Nadia Mbeyu — will also face related charges under the Penal Code and the Social Health Insurance Act.

The DPP reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accountability and enforcing the law in cases involving the misuse of public funds.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) undertakes to continue exercising its mandate in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws,” the statement read.

5 arrests

The development comes a day after the DCI announced the arrest of five suspects linked to ongoing investigations into fraudulent and non-compliant SHA and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) files.

In a statement on Friday, the DCI said the arrests followed an analysis of 1,188 files received from SHA and KMPDC on September 1.

The files detailed individuals and entities suspected of engaging in healthcare fraud — a practice the agency warned threatens the integrity of Kenya’s healthcare financing reforms.

“A multi-agency team led by the DCI has [been] reviewing the materials to ensure all individuals involved in healthcare fraud [are] held accountable,” the agency stated.

DPP cleared the arraignement of the five suspects in court on Monday, October 6, even as DCI anticipates more as investigations continue, with further prosecution approvals expected.

“The DCI remains resolute in its commitment to combating healthcare fraud and, in collaboration with other agencies, ensuring that all assets and resources acquired fraudulently are recovered,” the agency said.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has been under intense scrutiny amid mounting allegations of corruption and fraudulent medical claims under Kenya’s new social health insurance framework.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI makes 5 arrests amid fraud allegations at SHA, vows more swoops

The arrests are linked to files forwarded by both SHA and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to list all inmates on SHA by year end to tackle disease burden in prisons

Beacco said the high number of inmates jailed for sexual offences has fueled overcrowding and created health challenges within the prison system.

1 week ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Private hospitals under RUPHA halt SHA services over Sh10bn pending bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Private hospitals under the Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA) have halted Social Health Authority (SHA)...

September 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki hails CHPs as govt projects 30mn SHA-listed Kenyans by December

The Deputy President noted that SHA registration, which has already surpassed 26 million people and is projected to reach 30 million by December, would...

September 18, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto vows sustained crackdown on SHA fraudsters

Ruto pointed to recent cases of fraudulent billing in public and private facilities, saying the schemes were siphoning resources meant for patients.

September 13, 2025

Capital Health

Social Health Authority Names Four New Directors to Drive Health Reforms

The appointments were announced on Friday by SHA Board Chairman Dr Abdi Mohammed.

September 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Oluga admits SHA facing massive fraud a year after it started paying claims

Oluga said little-known hospitals some linked to influential figures have received millions of shillings for questionable services, sparking public outrage.

September 9, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Targets 30 Million Kenyans under SHA by December: DP Kindiki

Kindiki encouraged Kenyans to continue enrolling as he welcomed the growing interest in taking up the cover.

September 9, 2025