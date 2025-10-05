Public Prosecutor approves charges against 7 in SHA fraud case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved charges against seven individuals, including two directors of the Kilifi-based Jambo Jipya Medical Clinic, over fraudulent claims amounting to Sh2,032,680 submitted to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement issued Saturday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the decision followed an independent review of an inquiry file forwarded by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on October 1.

Following the review, the DPP directed that the clinic and its directors — Patrick Kimuyu Kanya and Faith Chepkurui Bii — face multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit a felony, fraudulent alteration of information, cheating, and acquisition and use of proceeds of crime.

Five other employees — Steven Okinyi Ojwang, Justine Baraka Glen, Maina Macharia, Pauline Wanjiru, and Nadia Mbeyu — will also face related charges under the Penal Code and the Social Health Insurance Act.

The DPP reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accountability and enforcing the law in cases involving the misuse of public funds.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) undertakes to continue exercising its mandate in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws,” the statement read.

5 arrests

The development comes a day after the DCI announced the arrest of five suspects linked to ongoing investigations into fraudulent and non-compliant SHA and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) files.

In a statement on Friday, the DCI said the arrests followed an analysis of 1,188 files received from SHA and KMPDC on September 1.

The files detailed individuals and entities suspected of engaging in healthcare fraud — a practice the agency warned threatens the integrity of Kenya’s healthcare financing reforms.

“A multi-agency team led by the DCI has [been] reviewing the materials to ensure all individuals involved in healthcare fraud [are] held accountable,” the agency stated.

DPP cleared the arraignement of the five suspects in court on Monday, October 6, even as DCI anticipates more as investigations continue, with further prosecution approvals expected.

“The DCI remains resolute in its commitment to combating healthcare fraud and, in collaboration with other agencies, ensuring that all assets and resources acquired fraudulently are recovered,” the agency said.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has been under intense scrutiny amid mounting allegations of corruption and fraudulent medical claims under Kenya’s new social health insurance framework.