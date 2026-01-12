Low Turnout Marks First Day of Grade Ten Admissions in Kisii and Nyamira Counties

KISII, Kenya, Jan 12 – The first day of grade ten admissions for students transitioning to senior secondary schools saw low turnout in many schools across Kisii and Nyamira counties, a departure from previous years when schools would be crowded with parents and learners.

At Kisii School, only 300 students had reported by mid-morning, although the school expects to admit about 820 students allocated by the Ministry of Education.

Neighboring Kereri Girls’ School received a relatively higher number of students, with 500 placements confirmed by the ministry.

Meanwhile, Sironga National School engaged teachers and support staff in admission activities for 700 allocated students.

Other schools reporting similar trends included Nyambaris, Nyansiongo Boys, St. Paul’s Gekano Boys, and Nyaikuro Secondary, all witnessing a lower-than-expected turnout on the opening day of admissions.

Education officials noted that despite the slow start, schools are expected to complete admissions over the coming days as students and parents adjust to the new reporting schedule.