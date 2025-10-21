Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Public Prosecutor files extradition request for British soldier in Agnes Wanjiru murder trial

ODPP informed the court on Tuesday it had , through a letter dated October 9, 2025, asked the Attorney General, via the Solicitor General, to initiate the formal extradition process to have the fugitive brought to Kenya to face trial.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has written to the State Law Office seeking the extradition of a British soldier accused of murdering Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki more than a decade ago.

Appearing before Justice Alexander Muteti, victim’s lawyer Mbiu Kamau faulted the government for taking over ten years to begin proceedings in the high-profile case.

“Agnes Wanjiru disappeared on March 31, 2012, and her body was found two months later dumped in a septic tank,” Kamau told the court.

The lawyer urged the court to compel the ODPP and Attorney General to fast-track the extradition process, arguing that justice has been delayed for too long.

He also asked that the victims be supplied with all documentary evidence and exhibits that will be used during trial.

Kamau noted that an inquest held at the Nanyuki Law Courts had already found the fugitive soldier culpable for the offence of murder, setting the stage for possible prosecution if extradition is successful.

Justice Muteti directed all parties involved to expedite the process and file regular progress updates with the court.

He further ordered that documentary evidence shared by the ODPP with the victims should not be made public before trial.

The the judge slotted the case for mention on November 24, 2025, for an update on the status of the extradition.

