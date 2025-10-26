10 couples seal their love in vibrant mass wedding at St. Jude Donholm Catholic Church

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Joy, faith, and song filled the air at St. Jude Donholm Catholic Church on Sunday as ten couples were united in holy matrimony during a vibrant mass wedding that drew more than a thousand congregants.

The event — a blend of solemn devotion and communal festivity — began promptly at 9am, with members of the Catholic Men Association (CMA) and Catholic Women Association (CWA) welcoming His Lordship Rt. Rev. Dr. Simon Peter Kamomoe, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Wote, who presided over the ceremony.

He was joined at the altar by Rev. Fr. Paul Ngoe (Father-in-Charge), Rev. Fr. Joseph Walithako (Liturgical MC), Rev. Fr. Henry Simaru, Rev. Fr. Patrick Gachombo, and Rev. Fr. Joe Kamau, as the faithful gathered in anticipation of the grand procession.

By mid-morning, the church was filled to capacity. The couples—adorned in elegant white gowns and tailored suits—walked down the aisle to the applause of family, friends, and parishioners before the solemn High Mass commenced.

The liturgy followed the full Catholic Order of Mass, featuring readings from Sirach 35:12–14, 16–18; Psalms 34:2–3, 17–18, 19, 23; 2 Timothy 4:6–8, 16–18; and the Gospel of Luke 10:46–52.

In his homily, Bishop Kamomoe urged the newlyweds to root their marriages in prayer, patience, and forgiveness, reminding them that the sacrament of matrimony is not merely a contract but a covenant before God.

“Marriage is not just a union of two people but a covenant with God,” he said. “When Christ is at the center of your home, your love will endure through all seasons.”

The couples then exchanged vows, pledging fidelity and unity before the congregation. Some were receiving the sacrament for the first time, while others—previously married in civil or traditional ceremonies—were regularizing their unions in the eyes of the Church.

Each couple later received a marriage certificate, marking a spiritual milestone in their journey together.

Among them were Hadija Sharon Chebet and Michael Kirui, who described the moment as profoundly humbling.

“It’s a blessing to stand before God and our community, celebrating love in faith,” they said.

Parish leaders lauded the couples for embracing the Church’s call to sanctify their unions, noting that mass weddings not only affirm the sanctity of marriage but also make the sacrament accessible to more faithful.

“This celebration reminds us that the Church is a family—one that welcomes and uplifts all,” said Rev. Fr. Ngoe. “Through shared joy and faith, we witness the beauty of community.”

Understanding mass weddings

A mass wedding in the Catholic Church is a communal celebration where multiple couples exchange vows within the same liturgical service. While each marriage retains its full sacramental value, the shared ceremony highlights equality, togetherness, and the inclusiveness of the faith.

The practice allows couples—especially those who may have been previously married traditionally or civilly—to receive the Sacrament of Matrimony, sealing their bond in the presence of God and the Church.

As the final blessing was given, jubilant songs and dances spilled into the church compound. Families and parishioners congratulated the newlyweds amid ululations, laughter, and heartfelt thanksgiving.

Under the Nairobi sun, the couples posed for photographs, cut cakes, and later departed for small receptions across the city — united not only by love but by faith and the shared grace of a sacred beginning.