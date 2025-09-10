Connect with us

The class seven pupils at Asumbi Boarding School were asleep in the dormitory when the fire broke out due to what is initially suspected to be an electrical fault/FILE

Kenya

Franciscan Sisters condemns assault of junior nun by senior at Homabay Seminary, calls incident “deeply regrettable”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 9 — The Catholic Church has described as “deeply regrettable” an incident in which a senior nun was filmed physically assaulting a younger colleague, sparking outrage after the footage went viral on social media.

In a statement dated September 8, the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph confirmed the authenticity of the clip and expressed deep sorrow over the altercation, which reportedly occurred on September 5 at St. John Rakwaro Minor Seminary in the Diocese of Homa Bay.

The Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph said the altercation was a personal failing and not reflective of their values.

“This action is a personal failing and does not represent the values of the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph,” said Sister Mary Goretty Ochieng, Superior General.

“We deeply regret the harm caused to the Sister involved, as well as the scandal and pain this incident has caused to our Congregation, the Church, and the public.”

The video shows a senior nun, dressed in the religion’s brown habit and white veil, confronting a younger colleague at the doorway of a room before slapping her repeatedly.

The younger nun, who appeared to be recording the altercation, pleads for an explanation, asking, “Why are you beating me in front of workers?”

The congregation emphasized that violence is “contrary to our way of life,” noting that their charism is rooted in “joyful love and compassion.”

 The matter is being addressed internally through Church and Congregational procedures.

“We ask for prayers for those directly affected and for our Congregation as a whole as we seek healing and reconciliation,” the statement concluded.

The incident has ignited widespread debate online, with many Kenyans condemning the assault and calling for accountability within religious institutions.

