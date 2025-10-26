Kenyan toddler repatriated from Indonesia after mother’s detention

Connect with us

The government has successfully repatriated a Kenyan toddler from Indonesia after the child's mother was detained in the Southeast Asian nation. The State Department for Diaspora Affairs covered all repatriation costs, ensuring the child's safe return to his family in Nairobi.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — The government has successfully repatriated a Kenyan toddler from Indonesia, following the detention of the child’s mother who is currently facing legal challenges in the Southeast Asian nation.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs confirmed that the child arrived safely at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was accompanied by Grace Akello, an officer from the Diaspora Affairs Department, and was warmly received by a welcoming team comprising Felister Kebati, Shukri Sirat, and Florence Wangari.

“Following the arrival, the team—in conjunction with the Children’s Officer for Mathare Constituency and a representative from the Centre for Domestic Training and Development (CDTD)—officially handed over the baby to his grandmother in the presence of the child’s aunt,” the State Department said.

According to the department, the government, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and the Kenya Mission in Jakarta, fully covered the cost of repatriation to prevent the minor from being placed under state care abroad.

Under Indonesian law, infants are required to remain with their mothers for a specified period. If no family member claims custody after this period lapses, the child is placed in a government children’s home.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu, who said she has “personally overseen” the case since it was brought to the department’s attention, commended the coordinated effort among the various agencies involved.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Kenyans abroad, particularly minors affected by legal or humanitarian crises.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has in recent months intensified efforts to support vulnerable Kenyans overseas, including those facing distress, legal difficulties, or human trafficking.

