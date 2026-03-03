KAA Clarifies No Talks with Adani on JKIA Modernisation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3– The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has clarified reports suggesting involvement of the Adani Group in the modernisation and expansion of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), stating that no discussions are ongoing with the Indian conglomerate.

In a statement, KAA confirmed that the previously proposed Privately Initiated Proposal with the Adani Group was formally cancelled.

The Authority emphasized that the JKIA expansion programme is a government-funded initiative, conducted in line with established public-sector policies and procedures.

“The JKIA modernisation and expansion programme is a Government of Kenya-funded initiative and implemented in accordance with established public-sector policies and procedures,” said Dr. Mohamud Gedi, Acting Managing Director/CEO of KAA.

“The Authority remains committed to transparency and will continue to keep stakeholders and the public informed.”

JKIA has faced increasing pressure, handling about 8.6 million passengers in 2025—well above its design capacity of 7.5 million—highlighting the urgent need for expansion to meet growing regional and global air travel demands.

The planned modernisation aims to enhance passenger handling capacity, improve customer experience, and unlock opportunities for trade and tourism, reinforcing JKIA’s role as Kenya’s premier international gateway.

President William Ruto, in his New Year’s address, reiterated the government’s commitment to fast-track the construction of a modern, world-class airport at JKIA.

“We will begin the construction of a modern airport at JKIA to anchor our nation as the aviation capital of our region,” he said, noting the project’s critical role in strengthening Kenya’s trade and tourism sectors.

The move follows the controversial cancellation of the Adani-JKIA deal in November 2024

That USD 1.85 billion deal, which would have granted Adani a 30-year operating lease to expand JKIA with a second runway and a new terminal, drew legal challenges and public debate over transparency and national control of strategic assets.

President Ruto ordered the cancellation in November 2024 amid mounting public pressure and investigations into the group’s associates abroad.