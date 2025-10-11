Connect with us

IEBC Registration Clerk checks registration details

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

IEBC registers over 20,000 new voters in second week of CVR exercise

Nairobi, Mombasa and Kiambu continued to top the list of the counties with the highest numbers while Nyamira, Lamu and Tana River are still lagging behind barely registering 50 new voters.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission says it registered 20,754 new voters in the second week of the Continuous Voter Registration drive which kicked off on September 29.

The Erastus Ethekon led agency says 3,207 Kenyans turned up at various constituency offices to transfer their votes from their current polling areas while 61 updated their registration details as of October 8, 2025.

“The Commission appreciates the many Kenyans who have already registered, updated their details, or transferred their voter records. Your participation is vital in strengthening the foundation of free, fair, and credible elections,” said the IEBC Chairman.

Nairobi, Mombasa and Kiambu continued to top the list of the counties with the highest numbers while Nyamira, Lamu and Tana River are still lagging behind barely registering 50 new voters.

“Nairobi City tops the list with 4,804 new registrations and 1,105 transfers, followed by Mombasa with 1,379 new voters and 481 transfers, and Kiambu registering 1,203 new voters and 282 transfers,” the IEBC said.

Other counties with low registration include Tharaka Nithi (70), Samburu (67), and Elgeyo Marakwet (75).

The Commission is urging all eligible citizens, particularly the youth, to take advantage of the registration period and ensure their voices are counted in the 2027 General Election.

IEBC expects to register 6.3 million new voters.

The continuous voter registration is not being conducted in 24 electoral areas where by-elections are scheduled for 27th November 2025.

