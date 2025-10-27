DPP seek 30-Day Detention for Six Foreigners Linked to Sh8 Billion Narcotics Haul

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Six foreign nationals accused of trafficking narcotic drugs valued at approximately Sh8 billion will remain in police custody pending further directions from the court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions applied for the suspects’ continued detention for 30 days to allow investigators to complete inquiries into the alleged offences under Section 4(a)(ii) of the *Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, 1994.

The six were arraigned before the Shanzu Law Courts.

The prosecution requested the appointment of an independent interpreter to ensure a fair hearing as authorities work to verify the suspects’ identities and credentials.

The suspects were arrested on Friday at the Kilindini Port following a multi-agency operation that led to the seizure of 769 packages of crystalline substances suspected to be synthetic narcotic drugs, weighing 1,035.9 kilograms.

The National Police Service (NPS) launched the operation after the Kenya Navy intercepted a vessel suspected of ferrying narcotics into the country/NPS

The operation followed intelligence shared by the Kenya Navy regarding a suspicious “dark vessel” operating in the Indian Ocean without proper identification.