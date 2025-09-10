Connect with us

South Africa has a new law to govern the expropriation (or compulsory acquisition) of private property by government for public purposes or in the public interest/Illustration

Kenya

National Land Commission says land fragmentation affecting food security

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 10 -The National Land Commission (NLC) has raised concerns over the increasing sub-division of land, particularly in agriculturally productive areas.

Speaking at Kisii University during a two-day stakeholders’ forum to discuss findings on the effects of land fragmentation on food security, NLC Chairman Gershom Otachi stated that the rapid sub-division of land is making agricultural activities unsustainable.

“We are working closely with counties that view agriculture as a key pillar of development. That’s why we are here—to discuss and help people understand the impacts of land fragmentation,” said Otachi.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati acknowledged that the county is among those facing challenges related to land fragmentation. He added that the affordable housing project could help ease pressure on land.

Arati commended partners including the European Union, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the NLC for their efforts in identifying the effects of land sub-division on food security.

Kisii University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nathan Ogechi, stated that the institution will continue to collaborate with partners to enhance research on land use through community engagement with farmers and the broader public.

FAO Deputy Country Representative Hamisi Williams noted that land sub-division remains a serious concern for all counties and emphasized that they are working closely with stakeholders to develop a policy that benefits communities.

