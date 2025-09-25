Connect with us

National Assembly roots for expedited extension of AGOA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The National Assembly has called for the expedited extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), citing its immense contribution to Kenya’s economy and livelihoods.

In a Motion sponsored by Laikipia Member of Parliament Jane Kagiri and supported across the political divide, Members underscored the importance of AGOA in boosting exports, creating employment, and sustaining social development.

Kagiri raised concerns that the current extension of AGOA granted in 2015 is set to expire in September 2025, warning of potential economic disruptions if urgent measures are not taken.

“Women comprise approximately 75 per cent of the direct beneficiaries of AGOA, and their incomes directly support education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation,” she stated.

Kagiri urged the Government of Kenya, in collaboration with the United States Government, to pursue a 16-year extension of AGOA to protect livelihoods, safeguard economic gains, and promote long-term prosperity.

She further proposed a two-year transition period in case of non-renewal to allow the development of a new trade framework that secures businesses and jobs in both countries.

Members also appealed to President William Ruto currently on official duty in the United States to prioritize discussions on AGOA extension during his engagements.

George Murugara (Tharaka), Chairperson of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, emphasized that the programme has been vital in poverty alleviation and economic growth.

“The termination of AGOA would affect not just Kenya but the entire Sub-Saharan region. Bilateral agreements must be strengthened to ensure continuity and to address trade imbalances between our economies,” he said.

Catherine Omanyo added: “We strongly appeal for an extension of AGOA, without which many countries will suffer. Kenya and Africa at large need this partnership.”

Owen Baya (Kilifi North) described AGOA as a progressive framework that has enabled Africa to scale up production while targeting the American market.

“Kenya has tremendously benefited through the EPZ industries and related programmes, which have created thousands of job opportunities,” he noted.

John Waluke (Sirisia) echoed these sentiments, appealing directly to the U.S. leadership: “We plead with the President of the United States, Hon. Trump, to consider the extension so that Kenya does not suffer.”

The Motion highlighted AGOA’s transformative impact since its enactment in 2000, including expanded trade, increased investment, and improved governance in Sub-Saharan Africa. It noted that AGOA has not only benefited Africa but also the United States—through supply chain diversification, stronger bilateral ties, and access to opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Lawmakers affirmed that the extension of AGOA represents a win-win partnership, securing livelihoods in Kenya while reinforcing the U.S.-Africa trade relationship.

