NACADA’s Dawn Mukuru Raid Seizes 4000 Litres in Sustained War on Drugs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – In a decisive 3:00 AM operation that struck at the heart of Nairobi’s illicit alcohol trade, a NACADA led multi-agency team has dealt a critical blow to underground networks, confiscating a massive 4000 litres of ready-to-drink chang’aa.

The meticulously planned raid, which unfolded through the narrow pathways of the Mukuru kwa Reuben and Mukuru kwa Njenga settlements on Friday, September 26th, represents a significant victory in the government’s escalating war on substance abuse and the implementation of its ambitious 100-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI).

Acting on weeks of intelligence gathering regarding a sophisticated distillery and distribution network, the NACADA enforcement team, in full collaboration with Nairobi Area Police officers, moved swiftly under cover of darkness.

The operation targeted a cluster of rental structures known to house a notorious illicit brew operation.

While the primary distillery was found in a less active state, suggesting the operators had been alerted to increased surveillance, a thorough search of adjacent premises revealed the true scale of the operation.

Concealed within a nondescript rental room adjacent to the main site, operatives discovered a staggering haul: 14 large sacks filled with potent chang’aa, meticulously packaged in assorted nylon materials already banned by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

This packaging method highlights the brazen disregard for public health and environmental laws by the perpetrators.

The 4000 litres of illicit alcohol, enough to cause significant harm to the community, was immediately secured as evidence.

While no suspects were apprehended at the scene, allowing for further investigation into the ringleaders, the operation successfully disrupted a major supply chain.

All exhibits were systematically logged and transported to Jogoo Road Police Station for secure storage.

They are slated to be forwarded to the Government Chemist for detailed analysis, a crucial step that will aid in building robust legal cases against those involved in the trade.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, directly linked the operation’s success to the high-priority national crackdown.

“Today’s strategic operation, executed on the 37th day of our relentless campaign, is a direct and robust implementation of the directive issued by the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen,” Dr. Omerikwa stated. “This significant seizure in Mukuru sends an unequivocal message to the merchants of death and destruction: your days are numbered. We are systematically dismantling your operations, supply chain by supply chain.”

Dr. Omerikwa emphasized that the RRI is focused on sustainable results beyond mere seizures.

“The 100-day RRI is not just about raids; it’s about reclaiming our communities, protecting our youth, and restoring dignity to families broken by alcohol and drug abuse. The collaboration between NACADA, the National Police Service, and other agencies has been exceptional, and this synergy will be sustained until every last network is dismantled,” he affirmed.

The authority has vowed to maintain this heightened tempo of operations across the country, ensuring that the momentum gained in the first 37 days leads to a lasting impact on public health and safety.