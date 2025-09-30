Kenya Navy hosts Indian Squadron in Mombasa to bolster cooperation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Kenya Navy hosted four vessels from India’s First Training Squadron during a four-day port call in Mombasa, underscoring deepening naval and cultural ties between the two nations.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the visiting ships—Indian Navy Ship (INS) TIR, INS SHARDUL, INS SUJATA, and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) SARATHI—were part of the Indian Navy’s Overseas Deployment for Autumn Term 2025.

During the visit, the Indian delegation, led by Acting High Commissioner to Kenya Sushil Prasad and Defence Attaché Captain Velagada Shirdikant, paid a courtesy call on Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Otieno at Navy Headquarters in Mombasa.

“Discussions centered on strengthening maritime security cooperation and reaffirming the longstanding naval partnership between the two navies,” KDF said in a statement.

A deck reception hosted aboard INS SHARDUL on September 26 brought together senior officials, including Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, Major General Otieno, and senior Kenya Navy officers.

The visit also carried a strong element of cultural diplomacy and public engagement.

Kenya Navy and Indian Navy bands staged a joint performance at Mama Ngina Waterfront during World Tourism Day celebrations, while a yoga session aboard ICGS SARATHI promoted wellness and camaraderie among Indian crew members and Kenya Navy officers.

According to KDF, the port call provided practical sea training for Indian naval cadets, while reinforcing cooperation in maritime security and expanding cultural exchanges across the Western Indian Ocean.