2 illegal firearms voluntarily surrendered in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet

The weapons were handed over by two individuals from Kabisioi Village, Olot Sub-location.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – Two illegal AK-47 rifles have been voluntarily surrendered to police officers in Tot, Elgeyo Marakwet County, in what authorities say is a significant boost to ongoing disarmament efforts in the Kerio Valley.

One of the rifles, fitted with a retractable butt, was loaded with 12 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, while the other, with a wooden butt, had an empty magazine.

Police confirmed that the recovered firearms have been secured and will be subjected to further administrative action.

“The recovered weapons have been secured and are being held pending further administrative action,” NPS said Saturday.

The NPS commended the cooperation of the local community, noting that voluntary surrenders are critical in enhancing security and restoring lasting peace in the Kerio Valley, an area long troubled by banditry and cattle rustling.

The police further urged members of the public to continue collaborating with security agencies by sharing information that could aid in recovering illegal arms or preventing crime.

