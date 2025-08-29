New report urges Kenya, global leaders to act on learning poverty

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – A new literacy paper unveiled at the Education Evidence for Action (EE4A) Conference in Embu has called for urgent translation of education research into government policy to tackle global learning poverty.

The paper, produced by the What Works Hub for Global Education (WWHGE) in partnership with the Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel (GEEAP) and the British Council, stresses that foundational literacy must be prioritized or millions of children risk being locked out of future learning.

It recommends proven strategies such as structured pedagogy, teacher training, and targeted interventions, urging governments to embed evidence-based reforms directly into classrooms.

“Strong partnerships that link global evidence with local policies and teaching practices are key to sustainable progress,” WWHGE said at the conference.

At the conference, WWHGE convened education leaders in a session on “Strengthening the Evidence Ecosystem,” outlining how evidence must not remain in research but be embedded into government reform agendas and classroom teaching.

The British Council also showcased its Learning and Life for Global Education (LL4GE) initiative, which integrates literacy, language, and life skills to equip learners with academic and social competencies for work and citizenship.

Together, WWHGE, GEEAP, and the British Council said they aim to accelerate reforms by linking global research to local education policy, ensuring that proven strategies directly shape how teachers teach and how children learn.

The literacy paper will be officially launched later in 2025, with partners pledging to support ministries of education in scaling up reforms that ensure every child acquires basic reading and learning skills.

