Kenya targets more disease eliminations after beating sleeping sickness

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – After successfully eliminating sleeping sickness as a major health threat, Kenya is now working to get rid of other neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that still affect many people, especially in poor and remote areas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially confirmed in June 2025 that Kenya had eliminated Human African Trypanosomiasis, commonly known as sleeping sickness as a public health problem.

On August 8, 2025 during a national celebration in Nairobi, WHO handed over the official elimination certificate to the Ministry of Health.

But health officials say this is just the beginning.

“We are proud, but we will not stop here,” said Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

“We’re now focusing on ending more diseases that continue to hurt our people, especially in rural communities.”

Kenya now aims to eliminate more diseases by 2027, 2028, and 2030.

These include trachoma, an eye infection that can lead to blindness if not treated, and lymphatic filariasis, also known as elephantiasis, which causes painful swelling, mainly in the legs.

Onchocerciasis, or river blindness, is spread by blackflies and causes itchy skin and possible blindness. Rabies, a deadly disease mostly spread through dog bites, is also on the list.

Leprosy affects the skin and nerves and can cause disability if not treated early.

Soil-transmitted helminths are gut worms that can slow children’s growth and learning.

The Ministry of Health, working with partners such as AMREF Health Africa and FIND, has created a roadmap to help eliminate these diseases in stages.

According to Dr. Patrick Amoth, the Director General for Health, the plan also supports Kenya’s larger goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage making sure every Kenyan gets the healthcare they need.

Kenya is also working to control four more diseases by 2030.

Leishmaniasis, spread by sandflies, causes painful skin sores and can damage internal organs.

Schistosomiasis, caused by waterborne worms, harms organs like the liver and bladder.

Snakebite envenoming can cause serious illness or death if not treated quickly.

Kenya is also targeting dengue and chikungunya, mosquito-borne viruses that cause fever, joint pain, and other serious symptoms.

These diseases are harder to fully eliminate because they are tied to environmental and ecological conditions, but the government plans to reduce their impact through better prevention, early diagnosis, and quick treatment.

Kenya’s recent success with sleeping sickness came after years of hard work.

The country went more than ten years without a single locally transmitted case.

Health workers carried out regular surveillance, controlled the tsetse fly (which spreads sleeping sickness), improved lab testing in rural areas, and made treatment easier to access.

Now, Kenya plans to use the same approach to fight the other diseases.

A five-year plan has already been rolled out to make sure sleeping sickness doesn’t come back.

The Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council (KENTTEC) will continue to monitor the situation and control tsetse flies in high-risk areas.

Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the government is committed to making sure every Kenyan is protected.

“This is not just about numbers. It’s about saving lives and building a health system that works for everyone,” she said.