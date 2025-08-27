Kenya commits to tech-driven green reforms in aviation, backs unified airspace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Kenya has unveiled a package of aviation reforms aimed at boosting safety, efficiency, and sustainability, as African leaders press for deeper regional collaboration in air transport.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, speaking at the opening of the CANSO Africa Conference 2025 in Nairobi, said the government is modernizing airports and streamlining regulation through the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to enhance service delivery.

“In service delivery, Kenya [is] committed to enhancing the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of aviation services,” Chirchir said on Wednesday.

He cited ongoing upgrades to government-owned facilities by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to improve the passenger experience, including the roll out of advanced air traffic management systems, digital flight planning tools, and e-governance platforms.

Kenya is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence in predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.

Tackling cybersecurity threats

Chirchir noted that safety remains a priority, with Kenya aligning its National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP) to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Global Aviation Safety Plan.

The reforms also target emerging risks such as unmanned aircraft systems and cybersecurity threats.

On sustainability, Chirchir said Kenya is implementing ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) through carbon offset projects, sustainable aviation fuels, and green terminal initiatives under its CO₂ Emissions Reduction Action Plan (2022–2028).

KCAA Chairman Brown Ondego urged the continent to view its skies as “corridors of opportunity, innovation, and transformation,” stressing that regional alignment and shared roadmaps are critical.

KCAA Director General Emile Arao flagged challenges including fragmented airspace and uneven infrastructure, urging stakeholders to move from talk to action.

“Africa has the opportunity to leapfrog legacy systems and adopt smart, scalable solutions. This conference is not just about vision, it is about execution,” Arao said.

Convened under the theme Future Skies for Africa, the conference has brought together regulators, service providers, and industry leaders to align regional airspace management strategies and advance the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).