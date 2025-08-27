Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The reforms also target emerging risks such as unmanned aircraft systems and cybersecurity threats/FILE/KAA

Aviation

Kenya commits to tech-driven green reforms in aviation, backs unified airspace

Kenya also exploring the use of artificial intelligence in predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Kenya has unveiled a package of aviation reforms aimed at boosting safety, efficiency, and sustainability, as African leaders press for deeper regional collaboration in air transport.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, speaking at the opening of the CANSO Africa Conference 2025 in Nairobi, said the government is modernizing airports and streamlining regulation through the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to enhance service delivery.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In service delivery, Kenya [is] committed to enhancing the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of aviation services,” Chirchir said on Wednesday.

He cited ongoing upgrades to government-owned facilities by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to improve the passenger experience, including the roll out of advanced air traffic management systems, digital flight planning tools, and e-governance platforms.

Kenya is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence in predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.

Tackling cybersecurity threats

Chirchir noted that safety remains a priority, with Kenya aligning its National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP) to the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Global Aviation Safety Plan.

The reforms also target emerging risks such as unmanned aircraft systems and cybersecurity threats.

On sustainability, Chirchir said Kenya is implementing ICAO’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) through carbon offset projects, sustainable aviation fuels, and green terminal initiatives under its CO₂ Emissions Reduction Action Plan (2022–2028).

KCAA Chairman Brown Ondego urged the continent to view its skies as “corridors of opportunity, innovation, and transformation,” stressing that regional alignment and shared roadmaps are critical.

KCAA Director General Emile Arao flagged challenges including fragmented airspace and uneven infrastructure, urging stakeholders to move from talk to action.

“Africa has the opportunity to leapfrog legacy systems and adopt smart, scalable solutions. This conference is not just about vision, it is about execution,” Arao said.

Convened under the theme Future Skies for Africa, the conference has brought together regulators, service providers, and industry leaders to align regional airspace management strategies and advance the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Chirchir announces 3-phased response to road carnage as schools reopen amid surge in crashes

The intervention follows a surge in fatal crashes in August, with more than eighty people killed in just four days and 2,933 lives lost...

4 days ago

Aviation

KCAA shuts personnel licensing office to roll out fully automated platform

The regulator said the move is part of a broader digital transformation agenda aimed at streamlining licensing, eliminating duplication, and expediting service delivery for...

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua breaks silence in social media post after skipping anticipated Kamukunji rally

Instead of proceeding to Kamukunji, his allies, led by Nyandarua Senator John Methu, took the stage, with Methu issuing a fiery warning to President...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua return chaos: Journalists, motorists attacked on Mombasa Road

Witnesses reported that unruly youths on motorbikes hurled stones at vehicles, robbed pedestrians, and harassed motorists, leaving a trail of destruction.

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tight security as Gachagua jets back amid explosive allegations

His arrival sparked celebrations, with crowds lining the route from JKIA to Nairobi’s central business district, waving placards and chanting slogans in support of...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Water cannons, aerial surveillance: Police mobilize as Gachagua supporters camp at JKIA

Police deployed water cannons, anti-riot units, and helicopters for aerial surveillance in anticipation of the crowds set to welcome Gachagua, who has been away...

6 days ago

Headlines

Gachagua to arrive in Kenya from US Tour at noon

"He is expected to arrive at the JKIA at exactly 12pm. Thereafter, he will proceed on a greet the people tour towards the Nairobi's...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

80 deaths in 4 days: Govt sets up multi-agency team to audit road safety

The newly formed team — comprising officials from various agencies — will inspect accident-prone areas to identify safety deficiencies, reconstruct crash scenes, and propose...

August 12, 2025