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CS Chirchir Family in Mourning After Passing of Father Edwin Koech

Cheruiyot described the late Koech as a deeply influential figure whose impact extended beyond his immediate family.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – The family of Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir is in mourning following the death of his father, Edwin Koech.

The passing of the family patriarch was confirmed through a condolence message by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who paid tribute to Koech’s life and influence.

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“My thoughts and prayers to the family of Davis Chirchir (CS, Roads and Transport) following the loss of his father Edwin Koech,” Cheruiyot said.

Cheruiyot described the late Koech as a deeply influential figure whose impact extended beyond his immediate family, noting that he played a mentorship role to many.

“Mzee Koech stood as a strong guiding pillar and played a father figure to countless people, providing invaluable mentorship beyond his immediate and extended family,” he said.

He further praised Koech’s values and leadership qualities, saying they left a lasting impression on those who interacted with him.

“We celebrate the values he espoused, the lessons he imparted, and his unparalleled foresight in inspiring those around and under him to dare the unimaginable,” Cheruiyot added.

The family has not yet released details regarding the cause of death or funeral arrangements.

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