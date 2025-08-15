Connect with us

Kahariri urges strong international backing to safeguard gains against Al Shabaab

Gen Kahariri cautioned that the security gap left by the drawdown threatens to destabilise Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri has warned that the recent reduction of African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) troops could erode hard-won gains in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Speaking during high-level bilateral talks with US Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Michael Langley at AFRICOM Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, on August 14, Kahariri cautioned that the security gap left by the drawdown threatens to destabilise Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa.

“Some troop-contributing countries, including Kenya, have entered bilateral arrangements with Somalia to temporarily bridge the gap,” Kahariri said. “However, such measures are unsustainable without enhanced international backing.”

The Kenyan military chief urged the global community to renew and strengthen its commitment to the Somali peace process, warning that without sustained support, years of military progress and political stabilisation could be undone.

Launched in January 2025, AUSSOM is the latest iteration of international peace efforts that began nearly two decades ago with AMISOM (African Union Mission in Somalia), followed by ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia) — all aimed at helping Somalia counter violent extremism.

The meeting reaffirmed the enduring strategic partnership between Kenya and the United States in advancing peace, stability, and security across the Horn of Africa and its maritime domains.

Pivotal contribution

Gen. Langley commended the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for their sustained contributions to peace support operations in Somalia, describing them as pivotal to shaping regional security outcomes.

Both commanders also released the inaugural Joint Communiqué from the African Chiefs of Defence Conference (ACHOD), co-signed in Stuttgart on August 14.

The communiqué consolidates priorities agreed upon by 38 African delegations during ACHOD 2025 in Nairobi, outlining five key focus areas: expanding security partnerships, standardising doctrine and information sharing, countering emerging threats through innovation, strengthening defence institutions, and advancing African-led security initiatives.

“This is more than a record of what was discussed,” said Gen. Langley.

“It is a shared commitment to move forward together, build on progress, and deliver results that strengthen security across Africa.”

Gen. Kahariri added that the communiqué would serve as a roadmap for joint action, innovation, and institutional reforms ahead of ACHOD 2026, ensuring Africa’s defence leaders turn dialogue into measurable results.

