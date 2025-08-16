Connect with us

Capital FM owner Maryanne Musangi to lead Kenya Tourism rebrand

Monali Shah will deputize Musangi in the taskforce whose mandate will include repositioning the country as a world-class destination.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Capital Fm owner and HACO Industries Managing Director Mary-Anne Musangi has been appointed to spearhead a new taskforce charged with rebranding Kenya’s tourism image.

The tenure of the taskforce which was made by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano will be for a 12-month period.

Monali Shah will deputize Musangi in the taskforce whose mandate will include repositioning the country as a world-class destination.

Grace Wangui Kamau and Fatuma Huka will act as joint secretaries of the taskforce.

Members of the taskforce include Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) boss June Chepkemei, hotelier Mohammed Hersi, creative Fakii Liwali, Nation Media Group (NMG) Head of Broadcasting Simaloi Dajom, as well as Belva Digital CEO Serah Katusya.

Others members Isabelle Rostom, Carolyne Kendi, Zizwe Awour, Nelly Wainaina, Maurice Juma, Timothy Birir, Rosalind Gichuru, Mike Njogu, Yvonne Ogwang, John Waigi, Yvonne Tharao, Stephen Kinyanjui, and Harrison Pemba Taga.

Its mandate will include conducting a deep-dive assessment into Kenya’s global tourism perception, benchmarking against leading destinations, and crafting a modern brand strategy aligned to national development blueprints like Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

