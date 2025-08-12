Connect with us

DCI officer, female companion arrested after losing a firearm during night out

According to a police report filed at Kehancha Police Station under OB No. 7/10/8/2025, Corporal James King’ori Karimi, attached to DCI Kuria West, discovered his pistol missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — A police officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kuria West is in custody after reportedly losing his firearm during a night out in Kehancha Township.

The report indicates that on the night of August 9, at around 9pm, the officer went to Annex Bar, located approximately two kilometres south of the police station, in the company of a woman identified as Silvia Nyaboke Muchoima, 32.

The two reportedly spent several hours drinking.

At about 4am, Cpl Karimi realised that his pistol — a Duma model, serial number D04240243, loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition — was missing.

By that time, Muchoima had already left the premises.

“All efforts to recover the said  firearm are underway,” police said.

Both the officer and Muchoima have been placed in custody at Kehancha Police Station to assist with investigations.

