Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Penina Malonza takes over the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 28 – The Ministry of Tourism will align its strategy to the government manifesto on the revival of the tourism business to achieve the potential the sector has in improving the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Wildlife and Heritage Hon. Penina Malonza said the ministry will adopt new but tested strategies to turn around the sector.

“We have to align to the new operating environment, there is no time to drag on implementation of these new strategies and quick wins that will put the sector on track, “Hon. Malonza pointed out.

She added that the industry is ever faced with a changing environment and that there was a need to embrace the changes. “For instance, millennials are seeking new experiences through adventure & sports, & it is our duty to design niche products to cater for them.” She added

She said that the addition of the Heritage department under her Ministry will help consolidate gains and other opportunities that the country is known for in as far as heritage and cultural showcases were concerned.

The CS was speaking at her NSSF offices during the handover ceremony by the outgoing CS Najib Balala. In attendance were Principal Secretary, State Department of Tourism Zeinab Hussein, and her State Department of Wildlife counterpart Dr. Susan Koech among other ministry officials.

CS Malonza thanked Balala for steering the Ministry and promised to hit the ground running in implementing the Ministry’s vision and strategies.

“I want to thank Hon. Balala for sharing with me insights about the industry and I want to assure Kenyans that we shall work towards propelling the industry to new heights,” she said

Balala underscored the role of the sector in the growth country’s GDP and praised the private sector for the support he received during his tenure in the ministry

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The growth of the sector, he pointed out, has been through many challenges from insecurity and lately Covid-19 pandemic adding that the support from the private sector has helped in mitigating the negative consequences.

“We have surmounted many challenges, our strategies have worked and we have learned on more and new strategies. I take this opportunity to thank the private sector for their contribution in this journey” says Balala.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto’s Cabinet Secretaries take over after oath taking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – A host of the new Cabinet Secretaries have continued to report to their respective ministerial offices to complete the...

23 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto urges KRA not to harass Kenyans while collecting taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has asked Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to stop harassing citizens while collecting taxes. He said there...

33 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto directs KRA to target ShSh3tn as 2022/2023 financial year revenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Revenue Authority to collect 3 trillion shillings revenue in the next financial...

1 hour ago

County News

Govt distributes relief food in Makueni County

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The government has distributed 3,600 bags of rice and 1,440 bags of beans to hunger-stricken families and the most...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kingi declares Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat vacant after Murkomen appointed CS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has declared the Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat vacant after Kipchumba Murkomen was appointed as the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Govt to digitize government records and services, CS Owalo says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy will prioritize digitization of government services and all government records. The newly...

2 hours ago

World

Mwangaza describes attempts to impeach her as witch-hunt by opponents

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 28 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has described attempts to impeach her as a witch-hunt by her opponents. The Governor in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court dismisses petition by 2013 MCAs protesting shorter terms

In a decision rendered on Friday, the court said their terms ended as provided for in law and that the aggrieved lawmakers had no...

2 hours ago