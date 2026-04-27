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Four charged over violent robbery of American citizen

The court ordered the investigating officer to appear and clarify the status of materials reportedly recovered from the suspects, with a view to determining their admissibility as exhibits.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Four suspects were on Monday arraigned before the Shanzu Law Court in connection with a series of violent robberies.

The four, Isaac Kinoti Kobia, Bernard Mbusu, Evans Muthengi Mutaki, and Kelvin Mwangi Njoroge, were charged with robbery with violence contrary to Section 296(2) of the Penal Code.

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The prosecution informed the court that the accused, jointly with others not before court, violently robbed American national Joszef Cszmadia of cash and valuables worth Ksh 686,500.

The stolen items include Sh14,000, USD 3,000, 50,000 Hungarian forints, an HP laptop, a Motorola G Play mobile phone, and a Philips razor.

The court heard that the incident occurred on 11th April 2026 at Ascent Court Apartments in Nyali, Mombasa County, where the accused allegedly used force to execute the robbery.

All four accused persons pleaded not guilty. The court granted each a bond of Ksh 1 million with a surety of a similar amount, pending trial.

The court ordered the investigating officer to appear and clarify the status of materials reportedly recovered from the suspects, with a view to determining their admissibility as exhibits.

The DPP maintains that the charges are grounded on evidence and will continue to prosecute the matter diligently to ensure justice is served.

The case will be mentioned on 27th May 2026.

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