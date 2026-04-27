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Two Kenyans Among 14 Killed in Juba Plane Crash

Preliminary findings indicate that adverse weather conditions, including poor visibility, may have contributed to the crash. Officials said investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – Two Kenyans are among 14 people killed after a light aircraft crashed southwest of Juba, South Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority have confirmed.

The Cessna aircraft went down with 13 passengers and the pilot on board, all of whom perished in the crash, according to the authority.

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Preliminary findings indicate that adverse weather conditions, including poor visibility, may have contributed to the crash. Officials said investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause.

The victims were predominantly South Sudanese nationals, with two Kenyans also among those on board.

The civil aviation authority said it has dispatched a team to the crash site to support emergency responders and gather further information as part of the probe.

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