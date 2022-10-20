Connect with us

Kangundo Law Courts/FILE

20 arraigned in court after arrest at unauthorized liquor distiller with fake KRA stamps

Police recovered an improvised roll sticker labeled Kenya Revenue Authority, 15 pieces of cello tapes, sealing block, 400 litres of a liquid substance in two plastic drums suspected to be ethanol.

KANGUNDO, Kenya, Oct 30 — Twenty casual workers of an alcohol distillation plant in Tala on Friday appeared in a Kangundo court to answer to charges of manufacturing illicit liquor.

The accused persons among them Lucy Wambui, Joan Njeri, Faith Wanjiru, Michael Maina, Mary Chege, Irene Muthoni, Ruth Maina, Moses Mwangi and John Ndungu appeared  before Chief Magistrate Daniel Ole Keiwua .

Other suspects arraigned on same charges were Felistus Waithera, George Geita, James Ndirangu, Albert Gacheru, Stacy Wangechi, Eliud Kariga, Peter Karanja, Samuel Kiigo, Ann Waweru and Debora Kingori.

The court heard that the accused persons jointly committed the offence on October 26 at Tala area of Matungulu sub county of Machakos.

According to the prosecution team, the scene was revisited and certain items recovered among them, an improvised roll sticker labeled Kenya Revenue Authority, 15 pieces of cello tapes, sealing block, 400 litres of a liquid substance in two plastic drums suspected to be ethanol.

Other items that were recovered and produced as exhibit included three bottle-tightening wood blocks, white hosepipes, assorted bottle tops, two rolls of starlight stickers, Fighter stickers, Starlight boxes, assorted empty bottles of 250ml stocked in sacks.

In addition, the affixed apparatus, two 1000-litre water tanks which were believed to be used in distillation are still in the premises.

The court further heard that after sampling 20 suspects were connected to the offence where the scene is now guarded by officers from Tala Police Station and that the owner of the nameless building which is still under construction is yet to be arrested.

Eleven of the suspects pleaded guilty of the offence and were fined Sh50, 000 or will spend two months in imprisonment should they fail to raise the fine.

One of the accused Moses Mwangi pleaded not guilty and was given a Sh300 000 bond while nine of the suspects were placed on 30 days probation.

The nine had said in mitigation they were not aware the factory was illegal and had sought casual jobs to fend for their families.

