Ugenya residents oppose MP David Ochieng’s move to join Kenya Kwanza

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 27 – Residents of Ugenya constituency took to the streets of Sega town to protest the decision by the area member of parliament, David Ochieng to join deputy president William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.
Business at the township that straddles the Kisumu – Busia highway came to a standstill as the locals cried that they will not accept to be auctioned like goats.
Speaking to the media, the locals lamented that the legislator who is also the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader did not seek their opinion while making a decision to ditch the Raila Odinga led Azimio la Umoja.
A resident, Esther Atieno Onyango said they will not follow Ochieng into the new political outfit, adding that the decision marks the beginning of his journey into political oblivion.
His sentiments were supported by Zaddock Otieno and Brian Ogara who challenged the legislator to resign and seek fresh mandate from the electorate if he is confident that he made a wise political decision.
As the Ugenya residents were expressing their anger over the move that took them by surprise, Siaya leaders led by deputy governor, William Oduol and Gem MP-elect, Elisha Odhiambo dismissed the decision as inconsequential, adding that the legislator’s move was selfish.
Oduol, who was sworn into the office on Thursday together with Siaya governor, James Orengo, accused Ochieng of lying to the electorate that he was in Azimio in order to ascend to power.
“He deceived Ugenya people that he was in Azimio in order to get votes after which he has left to join his masters” said Oduol who was speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at his Hawinga village home in Alego – Usonga.
The deputy governor said that the deputy president gained nothing in the Ugenya MP’s defection as the public was still strongly behind Raila Odinga.
Addressing the same occasion, Gem MP-elect, Elisha Odhiambo termed as selfish the move by his colleague.
“Those going to Sugoi are holding skeleton parties that have no membership in Nyanza and their main agenda is money” said Odhiambo.
Odhiambo said that the recent development that saw MDG and United Democratic Movement (UDM) officials and MPs elect join Kenya kwanza has vindicate Orange democratic movement (ODM) party leaders who had warned voters against electing those seeking office through them as they were puppets of their main competitor.
“Today you can confirm that we told you the truth. We have been vindicated” said Odhiambo.
Kenya
Ugenya residents oppose MP David Ochieng’s move to join Kenya Kwanza
SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 27 – Residents of Ugenya constituency took to the streets of Sega town to protest the decision by the area member of parliament, David Ochieng to join deputy president William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.
Popular
Presidential Petitions
Presidential Petitions
Presidential Petitions
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Presidential Petitions
Presidential Petitions
More on Capital News
Top stories
Here is President-Elect William Ruto’s response to a petition filed by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to challenge his victory following the August 9,...
Top stories
Mohammed Aden Adow, former Senior Aljazeera TV correspondent was elected as Member of Parliament for Wajir South Constituency.
Kenya
KISII, Kenya, Aug 26 – The body of a PP2 pupil at Amasago primary school was discovered Friday afternoon hidden under a temporal pulpit...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has dismissed a petition by Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga challenging his victory, describing...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has appointed Noor Gabow to temporarily act in his stead as he goes for a...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has filed a 256-page response to a petition by Azimio’s Raila Odinga, asking the Supreme Court...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance now wants petitions by Moses Kuria and Reuben Kigame’s on the presidential...
Kenya
NAIOBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Kenya Kwanza has filed its response to the petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win in the just concluded election....