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ANTI-TERROR WAR

Court Hands 60 year Sentence to suspect in Al-Shabaab-Linked Case

According to court records, the offences were committed on or before April 2, 2024, in Kehancha Township, Migori County. The court heard that Hassanow was an active member of Al-Shabaab, which is designated as a terrorist organisation under Kenyan law.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – A Somali national has been sentenced to multiple jail terms after a Kenyan court found him guilty of terrorism-related offences linked to Al-Shabaab.

Abdikarim Hassanow Hassan, also known as Ali, was convicted by the Kahawa Magistrates’ Court following a prosecution case in which the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) presented four witnesses.

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The court handed Hassanow a 10-year prison sentence for being a member of the outlawed group, alongside additional 10-year terms for organising a meeting in support of a terrorist organisation, radicalisation, recruiting members, facilitating recruitment, and financing travel for terrorism purposes.

Magistrate Boaz Ombewa directed that all sentences run concurrently.

According to court records, the offences were committed on or before April 2, 2024, in Kehancha Township, Migori County. The court heard that Hassanow was an active member of Al-Shabaab, which is designated as a terrorist organisation under Kenyan law.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused played a central role in recruiting and radicalising a minor, allegedly luring the victim with promises of financial gain, military training and religious reward. He further facilitated the minor’s attempted journey to Somalia to join the group by providing logistical support, including travel routes and funding.

In his ruling, Ombewa said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, citing consistent and credible testimony from the victim and evidence showing a pattern of ideological indoctrination and operational planning.

“The prosecution established a troubling narrative of facilitation, ideology and preparation, proving the accused was the author, financier, recruiter and radicaliser as charged,” the magistrate ruled.

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