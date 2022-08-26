Connect with us

Ugenya MP David Ochieng’ of Movement of Development and Growth (MDG) ditches Azimio Coalition for Kenya Kwanza. /COURTESY

Kenya

Ugenya MP-elect David Ochieng, Outa, Olago Oluoch, Ranguma ditch Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Ugenya Member of Parliament-Elect David Ochieng has become the latest elected leader to decamp from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and joined President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The Movement for Democracy and Growth Party leader stated that they have found friendship in Ruto’s alliance.

The President-Elect received Ochieng at the Deputy President’s Official Residence in Karen.

Former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, former Kisumu Town West MP Olago Oluoch, and former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma accompanied Ochieng in denouncing the MDG party’s support for Odinga.

