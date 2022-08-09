Connect with us

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Only 200 KIEMS Kits have failed, IEBC says

Published

NAIEROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has detected only 200 malfunctions of the Kenya Integrated Management System (KIMS) kits.

Commissioner Justice Nyang’aya downplayed claims that the kits being used as the primary voter identification tool had failed in most of the polling stations countrywide.

“What we have received is 200 failures of KIEMS kit of 46,229. It’s not widespread; technology does break down, and when they do, we have a mechanism to rectify it. That’s normal, and there is nothing ideal out of it,” said Nyaganya.

The Commission had allocated 6 kits to serve as back-up in every ward.

The has, in the meantime, allowed the usual of the Manual Voters Register in select areas of Makueni and Kakamega counties due to the technical failure of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kit.

The Commission’s Vice Chairperson revealed that there were 84 polling stations in Kibwezi Constituency and 54 polling stations in Malava, Matungu,Mumias East and Mumias West constituencies.

“Our ICT officers are on the ground, and when they are called upon in the polling station, they ascertain its failure of the kit and not any other failure,” she stated.

“In this case, it has been ascertained as the commissioners have written emails and therefore have been given the leeway to use manual register,” Cherera said.

