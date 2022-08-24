You’ll not choose the referee, Wetangula tells Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24- Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has told off Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga for choosing electoral officials who will oversee gubernatorial by-elections in Mombasa and Kakamega.

The two by-elections were postponed over ballot papers mix-up.

Wetangula’s response came moments after Odinga announced that Monday’s by-election should be conducted under leadership of IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera and not the Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

“You will not choose the ref in the game. Your notoriety for disputing the outcome of every election is not new,” Wetangula responded to him on Twitter.

Odinga who was speaking in Mombasa while campaigning for ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir also said that Chebukati should disqualify himself from overseeing the poll because he is facing accusations of bungling the just concluded election in which he lost to Deputy President William Ruto.

“I am neither sad nor afraid. I know and I am sure that the truth will come out .What we have seen together with mama Martha Karua was wrong,” he stated. “We are saying these elections will be conducted under the IEBC vice chairperson,” Odinga said.

The Bungoma Senator-Elect also faulted Odinga and his team for their continued attack on Chebukati, saying it must be stopped.

IEBC also fired back at Odinga saying the commission Chairman does not oversee gubernatorial elections. Gubernatorial elections are run by gazetted Returning Officers as provided for by the law. For avoidance of doubt, Returning Officers for Mombasa and Kakamega counties are Ibrahim Swalhah Yusuf and Joseph Ayatta, respectively.

August 24, 2022

“The scandalous and misguided hate campaign against Chebukati by the Azimio leaders is unfortunate and must stop,” Wetanguka said.

Odinga is at loggerheads with Chebukati whom he accuses of bungling the August 9 presidential election in which he declared Deputy President William Ruto winner.

Odinga insists he was robbed of his victory and has since filed a petition at the Supreme Court where eight other cases were filed seeking to nullify Ruto’s win.

IEBC however, insists the election was free and fair and has already instructed lawyers to file responses in court after delivering all requisite forms 34A’s and B’s used in the election.