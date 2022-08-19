IEBC Vice Chair Cherera says not on any social media platform

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) vice chairperson Juliana Cherera now says she is not on any social media platform.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Cherera disowned what she termed as fake accounts posting in her name.

The accounts started emerging amidst a split in the electoral commission pitting the Chairman Wafula Chebukati and two commissioners, against Cherera with three other commissioners.

The two factions are engaged in a very public disagreement on the presidential election results.

The split has been brought about by the final tally of the presidential vote, which has resulted in the declaration of a winner by the commission’s Chairman and the acceptance of the same by President-elect William Ruto and rejection of the same by the other half and the Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.