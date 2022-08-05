Do not fault President Kenyatta for supporting Raila – Otiende Amollo

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 5 – President Uhuru Kenyatta should not be faulted for declaring his support for former prime minister, Raila Odinga to succeed him, Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo has said.
Amollo said the president was within his democratic right to support any candidate of his choice and urged other Kenyans to emulate the president.
He was speaking at Asembo Kandaria in Rarieda constituency during an event where an independent candidate vying for the Rarieda parliamentary seat, Isaiah Munje announced his withdrawal from the race in his favour.
The Rarieda MP said the deputy president should have seen Uhuru’s support for Raila coming when the head of state announced during the funeral of ANC party leader’s mother in Vihiga that Kenya cannot be ruled by two communities.
“The president said it was time for another tribe to lead for the sake of unity” said Otiende Amollo.
Addressing the occasion, lawyer Isaiah Munje said he was stepping down in favour of Otiende Amollo and other Orange democratic movement candidates.
