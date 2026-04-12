Kenya, Egypt and Uganda step into space climate monitoring with launch of ClimCam payload

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 — The Kenya Space Agency (KSA) has announced the successful launch of the Climate Camera (ClimCam) payload to the International Space Station (ISS), marking a major step forward for Africa’s role in space-based climate monitoring.

The payload was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket operated by SpaceX, lifting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1.41pm East African Time on Saturday.

The mission forms part of Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus XL commercial resupply flight (NG-24).

Shortly after liftoff, the Cygnus XL spacecraft successfully separated from the rocket’s first-stage booster approximately seven minutes into flight and is now en route to the ISS.

Docking is expected in the morning hours of Monday, April 13, when the spacecraft will deliver supplies and scientific payloads.

ClimCam is among several innovative experiments set to be hosted aboard the ISS.

The instrument is the result of a collaborative effort between the Kenya Space Agency, the Egyptian Space Agency, and the Uganda National Space Programme.

Its development involved extensive phases of design, integration, and testing, including Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) at facilities in Cairo and further validation at Airbus Defence and Space facilities in Houston, Texas.

The project emerged as a winner under a competitive opportunity issued by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs in partnership with Airbus Defence and Space, through the Access to Space for All initiative.

The programme supports global collaboration in developing space technologies and expanding access to orbital platforms.

Equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities, ClimCam is designed to deliver near real-time weather and climate data.

Officials say the technology will enhance environmental monitoring, natural resource management, disaster preparedness, and climate resilience efforts across Eastern Africa.

“The launch and eventual hosting on the ISS marks a significant milestone in international cooperation in harnessing space technologies,” KSA said.

“Equipped with AI-powered capabilities, ClimCam is designed to deliver near real-time weather and climate data.”

Beyond its scientific value, the mission highlights deepening regional collaboration, combining expertise in Earth observation, AI, and space systems engineering.

It also underscores Kenya’s commitment to leveraging space technology for sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

KSA indicated that further updates will be provided following the successful docking and installation of the payload aboard the ISS.

The agency, a state corporation mandated to coordinate and promote space activities in Kenya, continues to invest in building national capacity, supporting innovation, and expanding the use of space-derived data for socio-economic development.