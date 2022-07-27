Ruto scored own goal during solo Presidential debate – Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27- Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga has criticized his closest political rival Deputy President William Ruto saying he scored an own goal during Tuesday’s solo presidential debate.

Speaking in Rumuruti, Laikipia County on Wednesday, Odinga said Ruto denied that he has not grabbed any land in the country and yet he could not explain how he acquired his parcels of land including the one in Laikipia

“He scored an own goal. He denied that the Laikipia land is not his. I am therefore issuing a notice here, that when we take over the government, we will return that land to the public and I do not expect him to complain,” said Odinga.

Ruto enjoyed the presidential debate limelight alone on the podium Tuesday after his main competitor Odinga kept off.

The DP arrived at the debate venue at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua and a host of other leaders in his brigade as well as supporters.

The two were paired together for the big debate, but Raila pulled out at the last minute on Monday saying he cannot debate Ruto because “he has no regard for ethics, public morals, or shame.”

He said he will instead host his own town hall in Jericho, Nairobi to articulate issues in his manifesto.

But Ruto has dismissed the idea, saying, “my competitor is a coward, he cannot face me because he has no agenda.”

During the Laikipia campaign rally, Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua called on Laikipia residents to vote for the Azimio government saying their opponents have nothing new to offer.

“Our opponents have been in the government for over 10 years now. If they did not deliver then, they will not be able to deliver now. Make a wise decision by choosing Raila and myself and we assure you we will not let you down,” Karua urged.

They were accompanied by other Azimio allies incuding Laikipia governor Nderitu Mureithi, former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli