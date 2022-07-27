‘Enough is Enough’ Ruto’s answer on wealth acquisition question

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 27-Just what did United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer William Ruto mean on ‘enough is enough’ remains the biggest question.

This was his answer when he was questioned on his perceived appetite on the acquisition of wealth, particularly land, when he appeared for the 2022 presidential debate that was held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

Much more so because the phrase ‘enough is enough’ didn’t quite fit the answer, as the Deputy President was openly defending the public perception of what has been termed as his ‘insatiable appetite for public land’.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the phrase means ‘something must stop’ or no more will be tolerated which quite contrasted with his defense that he had legally acquired the properties he owns.

The answer to just what he meant has now been left to the public jury with Kenyans taking turns to decipher just what he meant with the phrase.

On Twitter, the phrase was trending Wednesday, with his social media team changing their strategy to include “Enough is Enough” on their social media pages.

Ruto was at the 90-minute one-man debate after Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga boycotted, saying it was “not a good idea this year for oppossing sides to be placed on the same podium”

He also said he can’t debate with Ruto who is his main competitor in the August election “because he lacks basic decency.”

Ruto defended himself saying that his political ambitions and rubbing shoulders with the wrong people has led to the mudslinging of his name.

“I think the presumption of innocence and the fact that I can stand up to scrutiny and for your information, I am probably the politician in Kenya that has been audited left-right , inside out on any matter. Maybe because I raised my head beyond what anybody think I should,” he stated.

Questioned on what thinks is enough in terms of acquisition of land and property given his controversies on the much he has been able to acquire under his name over a short period of time.

He simply answered while laughing:”enough is enough.”

The phrase ignited a discussion on the social media as Kenyans engaged in talks to decipher what he really meant.

For those who love taking issues a little bit too intellectually, they exchanged opinion on the tone and the meaning of the answer.

For others who like to make a joke out of a serious situation, they took turns to make the phrase trend on the social media.

The DP was at the centre of controversy over claims of illegally acquiring land from Gilbert Muteshi for taking his 100-acre farm.

The land in Uasin Gishu County was grabbed after the 2007-2008 tribal clashes and was allegedly sold to Ruto by one Dorothy Jemutai.

In 2013 the court ruled in favor of Muteshi and ordered him to surrender the parcel with a compensation of Sh 5 million given.

“I was a victim of fraudulent sellers the people who sold the land to me were taken to the court. Allegations are made left, right and center and any piece of land that I have is legally acquired,” Ruto stated.

Ruto was also in the middle of a controversy over ownership of 2,536 acres of land in Mata farm, Taita Taveta which he said he legally acquired despite controversies surrounding its ownership.

Previously, Ruto has revealed that he acquired the land from Former Taveta MP Basil Criticos after he helped him offset a loan; he owed the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC).

The property of land has put him on a collision path with the Taita Taveta County government and villagers. Ruto is accused of diverting water to his Mata ranch as the villagers suffer due to lack of access to water.

After the purchase, he set out to fortify it by erecting an electric fence to ward off squatters. Ruto’s bid to develop the estate has sparked off a protest and is now the subject of a bitter dispute in court.