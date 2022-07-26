Connect with us

President Kenyatta to tour development projects in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Tuesday visit parts of Nakuru County to launch various development projects.

Security has been beefed up ahead of the visit to start with the groundbreaking of six factories by Turkish Industry Holding that will employ 2,800 people in Naivasha.

He will later commission the Naivasha Industrial Park Water Project that will serve factories and over 50,000 Maai Mahiu and Longonot residents before commissioning of Olkaria 1 additional Unit 6 plant.

He will thereafter in Nakuru preside over the commissioning of the refurbished historic Nakuru Railway Station.

