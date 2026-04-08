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Nakuheshimu Lakini Sikuogopi:Senator Methu to President Ruto

 “Hon. President, I respect you like a parent, but I am not afraid. If provoked, I will speak out. I am here to tell you the truth because I have not seen you for a long time and I respect you greatly,”he added.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-A requiem Mass for the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho turned tense on Tuesday as Nyandarua Senator John Methu publicly defended former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Methu launched a scathing critique of President William Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

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The drama unfolded at the memorial service held at the proposed Nyandarua University grounds in Ol Kalou, where Methu was twice removed from the podium and had his microphone cut off after challenging leaders aligned with the President.

Methu began by recalling advice from the late Kiaraho, who had warned local leaders against joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), calling it a bad party, before declaring his independence from political intimidation.

“When we joined the UDA party, Hon. Kiaraho told us it was a bad party, and not to join, yet he later joined Jubilee, and you people of Ol Kalou elected him. First of all, Hon. William Ruto, I am still John Methu. I have not changed; I am still the same Methu as before,” he said.

 “Hon. President, I respect you like a parent, but I am not afraid. If provoked, I will speak out. I am here to tell you the truth because I have not seen you for a long time and I respect you greatly,”he added.

Once allowed to continue, Methu turned his focus to unfinished development projects in the constituency, putting the President on the spot over promised roads and infrastructure.

“As your senator here, Mr. President, when we were with you at Mama Mukami Kimathi, you promised that the Kinamba–Karangatha road would quickly be tarmacked. It hasn’t been done what politics have I played? When I told you at Shamata that the Kariamu–Shamata road would be tarmacked, it hasn’t been done what politics have I played?” he said.

He also highlighted delays at the Ol Kalou Stadium,which President Ruto had promised to ensure completion within an years time, stressing that leaders must tell the President the truth.

 “You came here and said Ol Kalou Stadium would be finished within 10 months. It hasn’t been done what politics have I played?”Methu posed.

 “Your friends don’t tell you the truth. As leaders, it is our duty to tell you what is not going well,”he added.

The Senator then turned to Gachagua, urging him to feel at home in Nyandarua and reassuring him of local support.

“My leader Rigathi Gachagua, I tell you, feel at home here in Ol Kalou. You may have been impeached in Nairobi, but here, in the hearts of these people, you are their leader,” Methu said.

The tense atmosphere started earlier, as some Gachagua-aligned leaders were reportedly blocked from accessing the venue ahead of Ruto’s arrival.

Witnesses said Methu and his allies forced their way in, and tensions escalated when Gachagua arrived to chants of one term from a section of the crowd. Security officers initially attempted to block his team but were later overpowered.

President Ruto arrived shortly after, greeted by government-allied leaders and clergy. After paying respects to the Kiaraho family, he proceeded to his seat without greeting Gachagua, who was seated nearby.

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