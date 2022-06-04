Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi/FILE

County News

Linturi survives attempt to lock him out of Meru gubernatorial race

Justice Edward Murithi dismissed a similar suit against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has survived an attempt to bar him from the county’s gubernatorial race after securing a favorable ruling by the court.

The High Court sitting in Meru yesterday dismissed a suit challenging Linturi’s suitability over his credentials saying the matter being a pre-election dispute falls within the jurisdiction of the electoral commission under Article 88(4)(e) of the Constitution.

Justice Edward Murithi dismissed a similar suit against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza.

Joseph Kariithi Ben and Dickson Mwenda Kithinji sought the disqualification of Linturi and Mwngaza citing irregular academic papers.

The two will now proceed to meet the County Returning Officer for clearance to run in the gubernatorial race.

Linturi will be seeking to dislodge Governor Kiraitu Murungi of the Devolution Empowerment Party on a UDA ticket, while Mwangaza will contest as an independent candidate.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Meru’s Kenya Kwanza formation reaffirms support for Ruto

The party’s gubernatorial aspirant for Meru, Senator Mithika Linturi said their support for Ruto’s presidential bid is unconditional.

May 17, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Hate speech arrests? Not anymore. We will effect arrests after polls: Kibicho

Kibicho who spoke during an interview on Citizen Radio on Monday said the ministry was not interested in "wasting resources" going after politicians cited...

March 29, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t just take tea at Ruto’s residence, seek commitments: Kiraitu tells Meru leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has asked elected leaders in the county to prioritize the region’s interest while picking presidential...

January 25, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to his UDA troops: Mind your language

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned leaders of his United Democratic Movement (UDA) party to be mindful of their...

January 10, 2022

Top stories

Raila joins leaders in condemning Linturi’s “Madoadoa’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Political leaders were united Sunday in condemning Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s remarks which authorities said border on hate speech...

January 9, 2022

Top stories

Archbishop Muheria urges leaders to preach peace and shun hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9- Archbishop Anthony Muheria has called on political leaders to preach peace and shun utterances that may plunge the country into...

January 9, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Linturi arrested over Madoadoa remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested over remarks he made during a rally in Eldoret yesterday. The Interior...

January 9, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Linturi: What I meant on Madoadoa in Eldoret rally

Mithika Linturi’s statement: While addressing the UDA rally at Eldoret, I expressed myself using words which in certain context, have acquired sinister political overtones...

January 9, 2022