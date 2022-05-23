Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

NATIONAL NEWS

Voters Register to be ready by June 9, Chebukati says

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The voters register will be ready by June 9, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced.

In a meeting with political aspirants at the Bomas of Kenya, chairman Wafula Chebukati revealed the details that will pave way for the gazettement of the voter register.

This is in accordance with the law that requires the voters register to be ready and gazetted sixty days before the polls.

Chebukati also stated that the voter’s register which contains 22 million registered voters is being cleaned up by KPMG auditing firm and will soon be ready for the public to view.

“The voters Register will be ready by 9th of June and the KMPG audit report will also be made public,” said Chebukati.

Earlier, the Commission’s Chairperson pointed out that all procurement requirements are up to date and that the commission is well set to deliver a fair, free, credible and verifiable elections.

“We have a few days left to the August 9 elections and the commission is committed to give this country a free, fair and credible election. All our processes are up to date in terms of elections timeline. We have done almost all procurements and we are now working on the register of voters which we want to be ready in the next couple of days in time for audit having procured the audit firm which will undertake the process,” Chebukati said.

The electoral body boss further stated that the commission will re-use the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits which were utilized in 2017 general elections as most of them are still in good condition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chebukati revealed that the commission will only procure 14,000 extra kits with the anticipation that polling stations will increase after registration of new voters.

Kenya is set to conduct the General Elections on August 9, with politicians already traversing across the country to woo voters to vote for them.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Ruto, Raila due before IEBC on June 4 and 5 for presidency race clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Azimio Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his closest competitor Deputy President William Ruto will next week appear...

35 mins ago

August Elections

11 Presidential Candidates locked out of contest after failing to present running mates

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Eleven presidential candidate have been barred from contesting in the August 9 polls after they failed to present their...

2 hours ago

crime

Suspect in Mirema shooting, ‘Denis Karani’ surrenders to DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The main suspect in the killing of Samuel Mugoh Muvota in Nairobi’s Mirema has surrendered to police. According to...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Presidential candidates to present 2,000 signatures from 24 counties by end of day – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed all presidential aspirants to present 2,000 signatures from at least...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja urges the Church to claim a stake in politics, elect the right leaders

Sakaja reiterated his commitment to work with the clergy and other religious leaders saying that they have a role to play in mounding society...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru urges WHO member states to unite in combating pandemics

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged World Health Organization (WHO) member states to forge a united front in combating pandemics...

5 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to meet Presidential aspirants’ representatives in pre-nomination meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was on Monday set to meet with fifty-five presidential aspirants or their...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

President Kenyatta roots for expedited pre-qualification of locally-produced health products

The Head of State emphasized the need for collaboration among all stakeholders across the globe to address the existing gaps.

20 hours ago