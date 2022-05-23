Voters Register to be ready by June 9, Chebukati says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The voters register will be ready by June 9, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced.

In a meeting with political aspirants at the Bomas of Kenya, chairman Wafula Chebukati revealed the details that will pave way for the gazettement of the voter register.

This is in accordance with the law that requires the voters register to be ready and gazetted sixty days before the polls.

Chebukati also stated that the voter’s register which contains 22 million registered voters is being cleaned up by KPMG auditing firm and will soon be ready for the public to view.

“The voters Register will be ready by 9th of June and the KMPG audit report will also be made public,” said Chebukati.

Earlier, the Commission’s Chairperson pointed out that all procurement requirements are up to date and that the commission is well set to deliver a fair, free, credible and verifiable elections.

“We have a few days left to the August 9 elections and the commission is committed to give this country a free, fair and credible election. All our processes are up to date in terms of elections timeline. We have done almost all procurements and we are now working on the register of voters which we want to be ready in the next couple of days in time for audit having procured the audit firm which will undertake the process,” Chebukati said.

The electoral body boss further stated that the commission will re-use the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits which were utilized in 2017 general elections as most of them are still in good condition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chebukati revealed that the commission will only procure 14,000 extra kits with the anticipation that polling stations will increase after registration of new voters.

Kenya is set to conduct the General Elections on August 9, with politicians already traversing across the country to woo voters to vote for them.