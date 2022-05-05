Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a roadside rally in Malili on May 5, 20222.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PHOTOS: Kalonzo opts for the people’s interview

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

Amid raging debate on Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s suitability to be Raila Odinga’s running mate on the Azimio One Kenya coalition party presidential ticket, the former Vice President hit the road for campaigns, tweeting, “This is the People’s Interview. Thank you Malili, Salama, Sultan Hamud and Email for your incredibly wonderful & heartfelt reception. Kenya has heard you.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Confusion rocks KANU on Raila running mate nominee

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Hours after Senator Gideon Moi endorsed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August...

10 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA wants CS’s out of election campaigns

48 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Makau Mutua: UDA wants to pick its running mate and Azimio’s

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Raila Odinga’s Presidential Campaign Spokesman has laughed off an attempt by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to interfere with...

2 hours ago

Kenya

6 Kenyan police officers awarded certificates by the International Legal Enforcement Agency

Nairobi, Kenya, May 5- Six Kenyan police officers were on Wednesday awarded certificates by the International Legal Enforcement Agency (ILEA) after successfully completing a...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Kalonzo finds solace in the bible amid running mate crisis

MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 5 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has quoted bible verses in answer to those claiming he is embattled over the Azimio’s...

4 hours ago

Top stories

5 charged with trafficking endangered wildlife species

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5- Five people were on Wednesday arraigned in a Nairobi court and charged with the offense of dealing in endangered wildlife species....

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan govt sued over heavy loans, lobby groups want details disclosed

Nairobi, Kenya, May 5- The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and The Institute of Social Accountability (TISA) Kenya, are suing the government seeking information...

6 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

High Court dismisses case to postpone August 9 election to 2023

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5-The High Court has dismissed a petition by former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge, seeking to postpone the August 9 election to...

6 hours ago