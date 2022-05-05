Amid raging debate on Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s suitability to be Raila Odinga’s running mate on the Azimio One Kenya coalition party presidential ticket, the former Vice President hit the road for campaigns, tweeting, “This is the People’s Interview. Thank you Malili, Salama, Sultan Hamud and Email for your incredibly wonderful & heartfelt reception. Kenya has heard you.”
PHOTOS: Kalonzo opts for the people’s interview
