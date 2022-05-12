Connect with us

UDA Party chairman during a press conference at his Gigiri offices on Jan, 31, 2022. /CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muthama: Why i can’t work with Mutua even in Kenya Kwanza

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama says he can’t work with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, despite having joined Kenya Kwanza.

Muthama said he can only do so once Mutua apologizes, publicly to the people of Machakos for mismanaging their resources for the past 10 years, and also agree to support him in his bid to succeed him.

“they can campaign for Ruto, but for me to spend time with Mutua before he agrees to work with me in all political rallies in Machakos where he will first ask for forgiveness, and promise that he will work with me once I become Governor and say how the money was mismanaged, then I am not ready to work with him,” Muthama said on Wednesday night.

There were concerns in the political circles when Muthama was not seen at a meeting with Ruto to welcome Mutua and his Maendeleo Chap Chap party to Kenya Kwanza and on Wednesday when Muthama was a no-show at a public in Tala, Kangundo where Mutua was unveiled as the latest entrant into the Ruto alliance.

“No I can’t campaign with him anywhere, until he apologises to the Machakos people and pledge to work with me,” Muthama said.

The Political Parties tribunal has however, rejected Mutua’s application to join Kenya Kwanza from Azimio La Umoja, saying the move was pre-mature.

Mutua stuck with Azimio as parties tribunal rejects his exit to join Kenya Kwanza

