Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua signed an agreement with Deputy President William Ruto on May 8, 2022, effectively ditching Azimio La Umoja for Kenya Kwanza. /DPPS.

Mutua stuck with Azimio as parties tribunal rejects his exit to join Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya May 9-Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua is still legally stuck with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance, a day after he announced severing ties with the coalition to join Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

On Tuesday, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal threw out his application seeking to withdraw from the Raila Odinga-led coalition, saying has not exhausted the internal disputes resolution mechanism.

Mutua was received on Monday by Deputy President William Ruto in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

After days of lamenting over the original coalition contract signed with Azimio, Mutua led his troops out Monday, declaring “we have joined Kenya Kwanza.”

Mutua said “the frustrations in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition are too much and we have to move out.”

“We have joined Kenya Kwanza, the coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto and this is where we feel safe,” he told a news conference.

Mutua says he made the decision after Azimio failed to make public the coalition agreement signed with affiliate parties, despite his threat to file a case in court.

Since last week, Mutua has been complaining about what he described as ‘mistrust’ in the Azimio coalition of President Uhuru Kenyatta and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“As you can see, tumefukuzwa Azimio, (we have been kicked out of Azimio),” he said, “you cannot sign a contract and no one gives it to you,” he said.

