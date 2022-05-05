Connect with us

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth (left) and Murang'a Women Rep Sabina Chege (right).

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee nominates Peter Kenneth, Sabina Chege for Raila running mate

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5- The ruling Jubilee Party has submitted the names of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and incumbent Muranga County Woman Representative Sabina Chege for consideration to deputise Raila Odinga in the August 9 presidential election under the Azimio ticket.

Jubilee Party National Elections Board Chairperson Stephen Wandeto urged the seven member panel chaired by Noah Wekesa to consider Jubilee nominees, describing them as suitable for a win in the election.

KANU on its part submitted the name of its party leader Gideon Moi who had sent his own name while Wiper has proposed its party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Confusion rocks KANU on Raila running mate nominee

