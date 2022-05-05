Connect with us

KANU party leader Gideon Moi. /FILE.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Confusion rocks KANU on Raila running mate nominee

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Hours after Senator Gideon Moi endorsed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in the August election, his party has written to the selection panel nominating him.

In a letter signed by KANU’s Secretary-General Nick Salat, the party said its chairman Moi is their nominee who is best suited to deputize Odinga.

“In the view of the foregoing, KANU, being a bonafide affiliate constituent party within the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya hereby humbly and most respectfully nominates Senator Gideon Moi for the running mate in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya ticket,” said Salat in a letter to the Noah Wekesa-led panel of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

In a strongly worded letter, the party’s Salat outlined why Moi is the best candidate to get the second most coveted position in the Azimio Coalition that has sparked debate by outlining his constitutional threshold, academic qualification and financial capability.

“KANU, therefore, vouches for his candidature without reservations,” noted Salat.

This statement has however, sparked fresh controversy in the party as it comes hours after Moi to the panel to nominate Kalonzo.

“It is our considered opinion and strongly believes that Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka fits the bill and is the most suitable individual to deputize Raila Odinga,” stated Moi.

The KANU party leader opined that Musyoka is well cut out to be on the Azimio ticket for the presidency with Odinga.

 “It is our sincere hope that this panel will consider and find him appropriate for the position of Deputy President and consequently recommend his selection as such,” said Moi.

Parties in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance were given until Thursday to submit their nominees for consideration as Raila Odinga’s running mate amid raging debate.

Raila’s running mate post has sparked a major political debate in town, with leaders including Deputy President William Ruto saying Musyoka’s profile is too big for him to face a panel because he served as former president the late Mwai Kibaki’s Vice President.

