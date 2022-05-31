I will convert Usawa party to Usawa resistance Movement if not cleared for Presidency Race – Wa Iria

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – USAWA Presidential candidate Mwangi Wa Iria has threatened to convert his party to USAWA Resistance Movement if not cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the presidency August 9, 2022.

Wa Iria made the sentiments at the IEBC offices at Anniversary towers on Tuesday, after his second attempt to meet the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to deliberate on his exclusion from the presidential race failed.

The Murang’a Governor who was accompanied by supporters with chants of ‘no Wa Iria no elections, alleged that there was a scheme to lock him out.

“If I will not be on the ballot I will not go back home, I am going to lead a redemption. I will immediately start a resistance movement,” a furious Wa Iria stated.

Wa Iria accused Chebukati of deliberately failing to meet him, also questioning how he always available to meet with his competitors.

“He has been meeting all the other candidates but when it comes to Wa Iria he is not available. I am also a candidate and I demand to see my Returning Officer,” he stated.

A statement from the Wafula Chebukati led agency however stated that the meeting had been postponed and that “a new hearing day will be communicated at a later date.”

Wa Iria’s woes started after his name was omitted from a list of 18 candidates who beat the deadline for submitting signatures and copies of identity cards for clearance by the electoral commission.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He insisted that he met all the requirements including bringing signatures from supporters in 24 counties as required and the commission even acknowledged receipt.

He also alleged that there is a conspiracy by the electoral agency to ensure that only three candidates make it to the presidential ballot by disqualifying the rest on technicalities.