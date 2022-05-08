Connect with us

A prison Warden who sought to remain anonymous said they suspect the deceased had some mental problem.

8 hardcore criminals escape from Thika police cells

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12- Eight robbery with violence suspects are on the run after they escaped from Thika police cells on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the suspects escaped after lying to the officer on sentry duties that their colleague was too sick and needed help at the lavatories.

“In an ingenious plot hatched by the capital offenders, one of the remandees feigned sickness claiming to have a bout of diarrhea, as a result of a bowel infection. According to the cell sentry who was on duty, the rest of the remandees pleaded with him to accompany their accomplice to the lavatory, before he soiled the entire cell.” The DCI reported

No sooner had he opened the door than the nine escapees attacked him with blows and kicks, before forcibly taking away keys to the main door leading to the cells.

According to the DCI, the thugs were being held over pending robbery with violence at the station from the Industrial Area Remand Prison, all pending court appearances.

The cell sentry who was attacked is currently in police custody in the same station assisting the detectives with investigations.

The detectives are keen to establish how eight out of nine culprits managed to escape the highly guarded facility not leaving out the possibility of an inside job.

They were identified as Livingstone Njau, Francis Matheri, Allan Mugai, Charles Mitaru, John Murege, Eric Ngigi, Arthur Kayemba and Bunton Mbugua.

Joseph Nyaguthii, the ninth criminal offender, was however, rearrested by standby traffic personnel, approximately 500 meters from the station.

