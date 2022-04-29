Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
JIMMY KIBAKI/ COURTESY

Kenya

Kibaki’s son Jimmy hints at joining politics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son Jimmy has hinted that he might soon follow the footsteps of his father and join politics.

Jimmy gave the hint while he was paying tribute to his father on Friday during his father’s funeral service at the Nyayo National Styadium.

“When I was walking into parliament buildings where Mzee was lying-in-state on Tuesday I was saluted by so many military officers I started thinking wow this is what it is all about you know I can kind of get used to this maybe I’ll give it a try but…”’ he said.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto: I see Kibaki’s shadow in Kenya’s 5th president

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto says he see former Mwai Kibaki’s shadow in Kenya’s next president. Speaking during Kibaki’s funeral...

18 mins ago

Kenya

Just 2 minutes please! Man pleads during Kibaki funeral service before he’s whisked away

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – A man on Friday attempted to disrupt former President Mwai Kibaki’s funeral service at the Nyayo Stadium. The man...

33 mins ago

Kenya

Kibaki was disciplined and unwavering as a leader – President Kenyatta

For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews

36 mins ago

Kenya

Uhuru mourns Kibaki the man, the leader and the visionary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Mwai Kibaki as the man, the leader and the visionary who was anchored on...

45 mins ago

Kenya

DP Ruto’s tribute during the State Funeral Service for the Late President Mwai Kibaki

For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto says Kibaki was Kenya’s best president, ever

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has described Mwai Kibaki as the best President Kenya has ever had. Speaking at Nyayo...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Raila recalls private talks with Kibaki that sealed power sharing deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has recalled his private talks with former President Mwai Kibaki that sealed...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila’s tribute during the State Funeral Service for the Late President Mwai Kibaki

For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews

2 hours ago