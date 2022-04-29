Kibaki’s son Jimmy hints at joining politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son Jimmy has hinted that he might soon follow the footsteps of his father and join politics.

Jimmy gave the hint while he was paying tribute to his father on Friday during his father’s funeral service at the Nyayo National Styadium.

“When I was walking into parliament buildings where Mzee was lying-in-state on Tuesday I was saluted by so many military officers I started thinking wow this is what it is all about you know I can kind of get used to this maybe I’ll give it a try but…”’ he said.